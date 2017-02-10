Thunder's Victor Oladipo: Steps up against Cavs with 23 points

Oladipo put up 23 points (9-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and two steals in 36 minutes Thursday during a 118-109 win over the Cavaliers.

Oladipo destroyed the Cavs' weak wing defenders, who sorely missed the on-ball defense of Deandre Liggins and Iman Shumpert. Simply put, Jordan McRae and Kyle Korver could not match up with the physicality of Oladipo, who brought a boatload of aggression against the defending champs. Oladipo is now averaging 15.9 points over his last 10 games.

