Thunder's Victor Oladipo: Still without timetable

Oladipo (wrist) remains without a firm timetable to return to the court, The Oklahoman reports. "He's closer to playing every single day; I just don't know where the endpoint is when he actually starts playing, if that makes any sense," coach Billy Donovan said. "Because he is getting better. I don't want to come across like he's not. There is improvement there, but it's not at a point where he can do enough in terms of catching, passing, shooting, playing right now."

While Donovan did note that Oladipo is improving, the fact that he's not yet able to use his wrist in any basketball capacity is somewhat concerning. Oladipo will miss a fifth straight game Wednesday against the Pelicans, and his chances of playing Thursday in Boston appear to be extremely slim, though he will make the trip with the team. Until the team says otherwise, continue to consider Oladipo questionable on a game-to-game basis. Anthony Morrow will make another start in Oladipo's place Wednesday against the Pelicans.