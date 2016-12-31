Thunder's Victor Oladipo: Will play Saturday
Oladipo (wrist) will play in Saturday's game against the Clippers, Brett Dawson of the Oklahoman reports.
Oladipo was originally ruled out, but avoided any setbacks and apparently feels comfortable to play Saturday. His return to the starting lineup will limit the roles of Anthony Morrow and Alex Abrines, but Oladipo may have his minutes restricted if the wrist issue acts up.
More News
-
Thunder's Victor Oladipo: Out again Saturday vs. Clippers•
-
Thunder's Victor Oladipo: Out Thursday, but close to return•
-
Thunder's Victor Oladipo: Not expected to play Thursday•
-
Thunder's Victor Oladipo: Won't play Tuesday vs. Heat•
-
Thunder's Victor Oladipo: Ruled out Friday vs. Celtics•
-
Thunder's Victor Oladipo: Still without timetable•