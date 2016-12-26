Thunder's Victor Oladipo: Won't play Tuesday vs. Heat

Oladipo (wrist) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Heat, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.

Oladipo is progressing in his recovery from a sprained right wrist, but he's still experiencing pain when shooting and passing and will be sidelined for an eighth straight game as a result. Russell Westbrook will be even more of a focal point of the Thunder's offense in Oladipo's stead, while Anthony Morrow projects to start at shooting guard in place of him yet again Tuesday.

