Timberwolves' Adreian Payne: Out again Monday vs. Heat
Payne (illness) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Heat.
Payne has already missed the last two games with an illness, but still isn't quite at full strength, so he'll remain sidelined Monday. Payne has logged a total of five minutes in January, so even when back to full strength, he's not a member of the team's regular rotation and is off the fantasy radar.
