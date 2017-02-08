Payne will be out indefinitely, as he's being treated for a low platelet count, Kyle Ratke of Timberwolves.com reports.

Payne missed the last three games with an illness, but it appears there's something more serious at hand, as he's been diagnosed with thrombocytopenia, which means he's being treated for a low platelet count. We should see his status updated as he progresses in his treatment, but for now, he remains without any sort of timetable for a return. Payne held just a minor role off the bench, so his absence shouldn't cause a drastic change in the Timberwolves' regular rotation much.