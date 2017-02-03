Payne (illness) was ruled out for Friday's game in Detroit.

Payne hasn't seen over three minutes of action since the turn of the new year and his absence likely won't have much of an impact on the outcome of Friday's game. It isn't clear if he'll be healthy in time for Saturday's home matchup with the Grizzlies.

