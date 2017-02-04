Timberwolves' Adreian Payne: Remains out Saturday vs. Grizzlies
Payne (illness) will remain sidelined for Saturday's game verus the Grizzlies.
Payne continues to deal with an illness, but regardless, he has been out of the rotation when available. His next opportunity to return will be Monday versus the Heat.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Adreian Payne: Out sick Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Adreian Payne: Still on outside of rotation•
-
Timberwolves' Adreian Payne: Scores three points in Sunday's loss•
-
Timberwolves' Adreian Payne: Plays season-high 11 minutes•
-
Timberwolves' Adreian Payne: Doesn't play in season opener•
-
Timberwolves' Adreian Payne: Scores 16 points Sunday•