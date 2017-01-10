Payne (coach's decision) didn't see the floor in a 101-92 win over the Mavericks on Monday.

Payne has seen a grand total of 22 minutes across three appearances since Nov. 23, and it doesn't appear that he's on track to enter coach Tom Thibodeau's rotation anytime soon. It will likely take several injuries to the Wolves frontcourt before Payne receives extended run in a game.