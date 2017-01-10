Timberwolves' Adreian Payne: Still on outside of rotation
Payne (coach's decision) didn't see the floor in a 101-92 win over the Mavericks on Monday.
Payne has seen a grand total of 22 minutes across three appearances since Nov. 23, and it doesn't appear that he's on track to enter coach Tom Thibodeau's rotation anytime soon. It will likely take several injuries to the Wolves frontcourt before Payne receives extended run in a game.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Adreian Payne: Scores three points in Sunday's loss•
-
Timberwolves' Adreian Payne: Plays season-high 11 minutes•
-
Timberwolves' Adreian Payne: Doesn't play in season opener•
-
Timberwolves' Adreian Payne: Scores 16 points Sunday•
-
Timberwolves' Adreian Payne: Stars in summer league•
-
Timberwolves' Adreian Payne: Sees reduced role in 2015•