Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Attempts season-low eight shots in loss to Spurs
Wiggins produced 10 points (3-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-6 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal across 38 minutes during a 122-114 loss to the Spurs on Tuesday.
Wiggins was passive in a tough matchup against San Antonio as he attempted a season-low eight shots, even falling short of Ricky Rubio's nine shot attempts. The 10 points were his lowest total since Jan. 3 when he managed just eight points against the 76ers. Wiggins will still have an off game here and there but for the most part he has been fantastic this season. He'll look to bounce back against the Clippers on Thursday.
