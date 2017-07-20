Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Discussing contract extension with Wolves

Wiggins and the Timberwolves are working on negotiations for a five-year contract extension that could be worth up to $148 million dollars, ESPN reports.

Through three seasons in Minnesota, Wiggins has played and started in all but one of his 246 career games and has seen his scoring average rise considerably each year. He is coming off a season where he averaged a team-best 23.6 points per game to go along with 4.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists. With the arrival of Jimmy Butler, however, Wiggins may see his numbers drop a tad, but the 22-year-old has already done more than enough to prove that the Timberwolves should commit to him longterm. It will likely still take some time before all the details of the extension are ironed out, but it looks as if Minnesota is heavily invested in their young star.