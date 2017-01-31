Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Leads team in scoring versus Magic

Wiggins scored 27 points (10-21 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-8 FT) to go along with five assists, three rebounds, two steals and one block across 41 minutes during Monday's 111-105 overtime win over the Magic.

Wiggins was an aggressor on the offensive end, leading his team on shot attempts, and he once again displayed his aplomb in late-game situations when he hit a jumper with 10 seconds left to send the contest into overtime. The third-year pro has come alive as a scorer of late and is averaging 25.5 points on 48 percent shooting over his last six games.