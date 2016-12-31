Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Lights up Bucks with 31 points
Wiggins supplied 31 points (10-18 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 11-13 FT), six assists, five rebounds and one steal across 39 minutes during a 116-99 win over Milwaukee on Friday.
Wiggins kept his offensive hot streak going, as he's scored at least 20 points and shot at least 50 percent from the field in the last four games. The six assists Friday also tied a season high for the 6-8 forward. It was the fourth time this season he's scored at least 30 points. Wiggins has a favorable matchup coming up against the Blazers on Sunday.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Scores 25 points in Wednesday's loss•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Scores 19 in Wednesday's win•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Scores 26 points in Monday's win•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Scores 23 in Tuesday's win•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Reaches 25 points for second time in three games•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Scores game-high 29 in Saturday's OT win•