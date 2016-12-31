Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Lights up Bucks with 31 points

Wiggins supplied 31 points (10-18 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 11-13 FT), six assists, five rebounds and one steal across 39 minutes during a 116-99 win over Milwaukee on Friday.

Wiggins kept his offensive hot streak going, as he's scored at least 20 points and shot at least 50 percent from the field in the last four games. The six assists Friday also tied a season high for the 6-8 forward. It was the fourth time this season he's scored at least 30 points. Wiggins has a favorable matchup coming up against the Blazers on Sunday.