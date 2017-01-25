Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Nails buzzer-beater to cap off big game
Wiggins scored 31 points (11-22 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 7-8 FT) to go along with six rebounds, three assists and two steals across 39 minutes during Tuesday's 112-111 win over the Suns.
Wiggins had it going on offense, posting one of his more efficient shooting nights of the season in all facets, and he provided the highlight of the game by nailing a jumper at the buzzer to give his team a one-point win. The third-year swingman is now averaging 27.3 points on 50 percent shooting from the field over the last three games and appears to be back in a rhythm after experiencing a dip in production for the better part of the month.
