Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Provides 23 points Saturday

Wiggins compiled 23 points (9-18 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four assists, three rebounds, one steal and one block over 38 minutes in Saturday's 129-109 victory over the Nets.

Wiggins was a somewhat distant second behind Karl-Anthony Towns in scoring, but nevertheless served as a superb complementary source of offense. The third-year forward actually played the most minutes on the T-Wolves and hit the 50-percent mark from the floor for the third time in the last four games. Wiggins has now scored 21 to 31 points in five straight contests, and is shooting a solid 45.3 percent across 14 January games.