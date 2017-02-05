Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Puts up 23 points in Saturday loss

Wiggins supplied 23 points (9-22 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-7 FT), five assists, two rebounds, one steal and one block over 37 minutes in Saturday's 107-99 loss to the Grizzlies.

Wiggins played a complementary role to Karl-Anthony Towns, who exploded for a 27-point, 16-rebound double-double. Wiggins was actually the more aggressive of the two, putting up a team-high amount of shot attempts and hitting the 20-mark in that category for the second straight game. Although the third-year pro offers only modest production in the rebounds and assist categories, he's hit his stride in the scoring column, contributing at least 21 points in each of the last nine games.