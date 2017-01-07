Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Puts up 41 in loss to Wizards

Wiggins recorded 41 points (16-30 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 8-10 FT), two assists, two steals and one rebound across 39 minutes during a 112-105 loss to the Wizards on Friday.

Wiggins responded after a terrible outing against Philadelphia on Tuesday by exploding for 41 points, his second-highest scoring total of the season. He also put up a season-high 30 shots in Friday's game. Wiggins' scoring has been consistently great so far this season at 22.3 points per game but he's not offering a whole lot else with averages of 4.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game.

