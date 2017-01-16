Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Scores 19 in Sunday's loss
Wiggins scored 19 points (8-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding eight rebounds, four assists and a steal in 38 minutes during Sunday's 98-87 loss to the Mavericks.
He's had an up-and-down start to 2017, popping for 41 points back on January 6 but only scoring 20 or more in three of eight games on the month to date. Wiggins hasn't yet figured out how to impose his will on a consistent basis, but the 21-year-old's production has still seen a slight bump from last season, and his best is almost certainly yet to come.
