Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Scores 19 in Wednesday's win

Wiggins registered 19 points (9-19 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and a block over 39 minutes in a 92-84 win against the Hawks on Wednesday.

Wiggins cold shooting from deep continued Wednesday. He has now made just one three-pointer in his past three games and has seen his average drop to 31 percent in the month of December after shooting 42 percent in November. Despite his struggles from range, Wiggins has increased his efficiency closer to the basket shooting 47 percent from the field overall in the last 10 games.