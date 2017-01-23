Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Scores 24 points in win over Nuggets

Wiggins scored 24 points (10-19 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding four rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 39 minutes during Sunday's 111-108 victory over the Nuggets.

Wiggins was aggressive on the offensive end, tying for the team lead in shot attempts while shooting 53 percent from the floor. He also tallied four assists for the third time in the last four outings and recorded both a steal and a block in the same game for just the second time in his last 18. Wiggins has proven himself as an NBA scorer, but his ability to contribute more consistently in other areas will make him a top-caliber fantasy asset.