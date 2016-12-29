Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Scores 25 points in Wednesday's loss

Wiggins went for 25 points (11-20 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-4 FT), five rebounds, two steals, and one assist in 36 minutes during the Timberwolves' 105-103 loss to the Nuggets on Wednesday.

Wiggins has now scored 20 points or more while sinking at least 50 percent of his shots in three straight games. While his improvements in most areas have been minor or even negligible, Wiggins is turning in career-best averages in scoring, rebounding, and assists, and he has doubled his threes per game from 0.7 last year (on 30 percent) to 1.4 this year (on 36.7 percent).