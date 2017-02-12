Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Scores game-high 27 points Sunday

Wiggins recorded 27 points (10-19 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, four assists, two steals, and one block in 34 minutes during Sunday's 117-89 win over the Bulls.

Wiggins has now surpassed 20 points in 13 straight games while making at least 50 percent from the field in eight of those contests. Wiggins has simply been on fire lately, and he has also been contributing defensively, with nine steals in the last four tilts. It's still somewhat rare that the third-year forward puts together such a well-rounded effort, but he is nevertheless a valuable contributor across all fantasy formats.