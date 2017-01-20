Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Sinks two key free throws in Thursday win

Wiggins went for 27 points (9-19 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 8-10 FT), four rebounds, four assists and a block over 38 minutes in Thursday's 104-101 win over the Clippers.

Along with Karl-Anthony Towns, Wiggins was pivotal to the rare road win, draining a pair of free throws with five seconds left that helped insure only the sixth victory away from Target Center for Minnesota this season. The third-year pro's usage encouragingly bounced back up after he took just eight shots over 38 minutes against the Spurs on Tuesday, and his scoring total represented his first time over 20 points in the last four games. While his offense does have its share of fluctuations, Wiggins continues to serve as an above-average source of multi-category production with a significant ceiling in all formats.