Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Tallies 29 points Friday

Wiggins contributed 29 points (11-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-7 FT), four rebounds, three steals and two assists across 37 minutes in Friday's 122-106 loss to the Pelicans.

Wiggins has been hot over his last three games, averaging 29 points per game over that span. With Zach LaVine done for the year after ACL surgery, the offense runs primarily through Wiggins and teammate Karl-Anthony Towns. Wiggins should continue to get around 20 shots up per game, which translates to a lot of opportunities to raise his season average of 22.4 points per game.