Rush played just three minutes and did not score in Sunday's loss to Dallas.

Rush averaged 11.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.5 three-pointers, 2.5 blocks, 2.5 steals and 2.0 assists in 38.0 minutes per game the prior two games with Zach LaVine out with a hip injury. However, he'll likely get few minutes off the bench with LaVine healthy again as head coach Tom Thibodeau has stuck primarily with his starters even when bench performers have done well in spot starts.