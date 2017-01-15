Rush is expected to return to a bench role for Sunday's game against the Mavericks.

The Timberwolves announced about an hour before the 2:00 p.m. ET tip off that Zach LaVine (hip) would be available, and though an official lineup hasn't been announced, it's likely LaVine will take his starting role after missing only two games with the injury. LaVine isn't expected to face any playing-time restrictions either, so assuming he takes on his usual 35-plus-minute workload, Rush will see his role diminish considerably. Rush has averaged 11.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.5 three-pointers, 2.5 blocks, 2.5 steals and 2.0 assists in 38.0 minutes per game over the last two contests while starting in place of LaVine, but had largely been out of the rotation before that, appearing in only two of the Timberwolves' prior 14 games.