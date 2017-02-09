Rush started at shooting guard but did not score and was 0-for-3 from the field in 20 minutes in Wednesday's win over Toronto. He had one rebound and no assists.

Rush is starting in place of injured Zach LaVine, but he's not contributing much on offense as he has just ten total points over three games. He could see his playing time decrease as a result.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola