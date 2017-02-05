Rush, getting first crack at the starting shooting guard role in the wake of Zach LaVine's season-ending knee injury, musted just five points (1-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and three rebounds over 24 minutes in Saturday's 107-99 loss to the Grizzlies.

The nine-year veteran ceded most of the usage in the backcourt to Ricky Rubio, and was inefficient with the attempts at the basket that he did make. While he's shown the ability in the past to contribute with his long-range proficiency, it remains to be seen if he's in the starting five for the long haul. Rush did log 36 and 40 minutes, respectively, in two January starts, posting 12 and 11 points in those games.