Rush scored 12 points with three assists, three steals and two blocks in 36 minutes in Wednesday's win over Houston. He started at shooting guard with Zach LaVine out with a hip injury.

Rush was a surprise starter and it was even more surprising that he played more than 30 minutes since he'd only played three times in the last 20 games. Rush will likely remain the starter if LaVine remains out. Rush's strong performance may give him more minutes even when LaVine returns, but head coach Tom Thibodeau has stuck primarily with his starters even when bench performers have done well in spot starts.