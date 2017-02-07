Timberwolves' Brandon Rush: Scores five points in another start
Rush scored five points with three rebounds and two assists in 33 minutes in Monday's loss to Miami. He was just 2-of-5 from the field.
Rush is starting at shooting guard in place of injured Zach LaVine, but he's not providing much offense. He's scored five points in each of his last two games (both starts) and has taken just nine total shots from the field. He could be a source of three-point shots if he stays in the starting lineup, but he's taken just five shots (2-of-5) from three-point range the past two games.
