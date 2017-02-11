Rush scored nine points with three rebounds in 25 minutes in Friday's loss to New Orleans. He was 2-of-5 from three-point range.

Rush bounced back after failing to score in Wednesday's game, but he's hardly making an impact on offense as the starting shooting guard. He's averaging just 4.8 points per game and shooting just 31.6 percent in four games since starter Zach LaVine suffered a season-ending knee injury. It's hard to think Rush will stay in the starting lineup too much longer, but head coach Tom Thibodeau's plans are not clear.