Rush contributed 10 points (4-4 FG, 2-2 3Pt), one rebound and one block across 20 minutes during a 112-105 loss to the Wizards on Friday.

Rush received the most minutes he's seen all season with Shabazz Muhammad (illness) out of the lineup and responded by making all four of his field goal attempts in scoring a season-high 10 points. He hadn't played a single minute since Dec. 11, but did nothing to hurt his case for minutes in Friday's loss. It seems unlikely that Muhammad will be held out for too long, but if he sits out again Saturday, Rush could see around 20 minutes again.