Timberwolves' Brandon Rush: Starting Friday vs. Thunder
Rush will be getting his second straight start with Zach LaVine (hip) out, Jon Krawczynski of the Associated Press reports.
Rush also started Wednesday's game against Houston with Zach LaVine out, and provided 12 points (4-8 FG, 4-7 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists, three steals, and two blocks across 36 minutes.
