Rush will start at shooting guard for Wednesday's game against the Rockets, Kent Youngblood of the Minesota Star Tribune reports.

Zach LaVine is dealing with a hip injury and has been ruled out Wednesday, so the Timberwolves will turn to Rush to take over the starting duties at shooting guard. Rush has been completely out of the rotation for the majority of the season, but Wednesday's stint with the top unit should allow him the opportunity to push for minutes in the mid-to-upper-20's. That said, he's not the most intriguing fantasy prospect despite the promotion, so it might be wise to look elsewhere for production.