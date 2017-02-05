Rush will start at shooting guard for Saturday's matchup against the Grizzlies, Kent Youngblood of the Star Tribune reports.

With Zach LaVine (ACL) out for the season, Rush seems to be the likely candidate to enter the starting five. Rush could be someone to pick up in many fantasy formats if he's available, as he's averaged 38 minutes per game in the past two contests that LaVine missed. He's knocking down 44.8 percent of his three-point attempts on the season, and should help space the floor for the Timberwolves.