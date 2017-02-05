Timberwolves' Brandon Rush: Will start Saturday vs. Grizzlies
Rush will start at shooting guard for Saturday's matchup against the Grizzlies, Kent Youngblood of the Star Tribune reports.
With Zach LaVine (ACL) out for the season, Rush seems to be the likely candidate to enter the starting five. Rush could be someone to pick up in many fantasy formats if he's available, as he's averaged 38 minutes per game in the past two contests that LaVine missed. He's knocking down 44.8 percent of his three-point attempts on the season, and should help space the floor for the Timberwolves.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Brandon Rush: Back to few minutes off bench•
-
Timberwolves' Brandon Rush: Expected to move back to bench Sunday•
-
Timberwolves' Brandon Rush: Starting Friday vs. Thunder•
-
Timberwolves' Brandon Rush: Scores 12 points in rare start•
-
Timberwolves' Brandon Rush: Will start at shooting guard Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Brandon Rush: Scores season-high 10 vs. Washington•