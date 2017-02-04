Aldrich scored no points and added two assists, one rebound and one block in eight minutes during Friday's 116-108 loss to the Pistons.

Aldrich's eight minutes actually matched his most in the last nine games, which speaks to the limited role he holds as the backup to one of the league's top centers in Karl-Anthony Towns. Unless coach Tom Thibodeau decides to utilize more "Twin Towers" lineups with Aldrich and Towns on the court together -- something that doesn't seem to be in the offing -- it's tough to envision Aldrich gaining playing time as the season progresses.