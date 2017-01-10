Aldrich provided no points, two rebounds and one assist across four minutes in a 101-92 win over the Mavericks on Monday.

Aldrich hasn't played more than 10 minutes in any of the Timberwolves' last 12 games, as coach Tom Thibodeau's decision to ride his frontcourt starters heavily hasn't opened up much playing time for the team's reserve options. It will likely take an injury to either Karl-Anthony Towns or Gorgui Dieng before Aldrich gains fantasy relevance, even in deeper leagues.