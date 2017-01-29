Dieng totaled 12 points (4-9 FG, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and two steals across 34 minutes in Saturday's 129-109 victory over the Nets.

Dieng posted his first double-double since Jan. 6 against the Wizards, while hitting double digits in the scoring column for the fifth time in the last seven contests. Dieng has been terrific on the boards over the last three games in particular, averaging 9.3 rebounds during that stretch. While he naturally takes a back seat to the talented trio of Karl-Anthony Towns, Andrew Wiggins and Zach LaVine on offense, the 27-year-old remains a strong source of rebounds, steals and blocks in particular.