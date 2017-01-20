Dieng totaled 13 points (5-8 FG, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds and an assist over 26 minutes in Thursday's 104-101 win over the Clippers.

Dieng played a solid supporting role on a night when Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins combined to score 64 points on 43 shot attempts. The fourth-year pro's overall usage was slightly down as a result of his teammates' involvement, but he still managed his ninth double-digit scoring effort in the last 10 games. Dieng also remained hot from the field after a disastrous 10-percent shooting night against the Thunder last Friday, and he's now drained 65.6 percent of his 32 shots over the subsequent trio of contests.