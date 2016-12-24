Dieng scored six points with ten rebounds and two blocks in 43 minutes in Friday's loss to Sacramento.

Dieng took just five shots from the field (3-of-5) as he mostly focused on defense against DeMarcus Cousins. Dieng did block two shots or more for the sixth consecutive game.

