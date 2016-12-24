Timberwolves' Gorgui Dieng: Grabs ten rebounds in Friday's loss
Dieng scored six points with ten rebounds and two blocks in 43 minutes in Friday's loss to Sacramento.
Dieng took just five shots from the field (3-of-5) as he mostly focused on defense against DeMarcus Cousins. Dieng did block two shots or more for the sixth consecutive game.
