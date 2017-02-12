Dieng contributed 10 points (5-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 13 rebounds, two steals, and one block across 34 minutes during Sunday's 117-89 win against the Bulls.

Dieng delivered his eighth double-double of the season, putting him one behind the nine he logged as a rookie back in 2013-14. Dieng managed 18 double-doubles as a sophomore before falling down to 15 last year, and the presence of sophomore big man Karl-Anthony Towns has clearly hurt Dieng's ability to grab rebounds despite playing a career-high 32.0 minutes per game.