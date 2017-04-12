Timberwolves' Gorgui Dieng: Puts up 19 points Tuesday
Dieng contributed 19 points (9-11 FG, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block across 39 minutes in a 100-98 loss to the Thunder on Tuesday.
For one of the few times all season, Dieng actually finished second on the Timberwolves in scoring on the night, outpacing Andrew Wiggins (18 points), who typically serves as the second banana to Karl-Anthony Towns (26 points). Coach Tom Thibodeau hasn't shied away from handing Dieng significant playing time over the final stretch of the season, but Tuesday's performance aside, Dieng's production hasn't seen a noticeable spike. Over his last 13 games, he's averaging 10.8 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.7 blocks and 1.3 steals in 36.5 minutes per game, numbers that are only a tinge better than his season marks.
