Dieng had 20 points (9-11 FG, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block in 39 minutes during the Timberwolves' 105-103 loss to the Nuggets on Wednesday.

Dieng matched his season high in scoring, and he was extremely efficient from the field in the process. Though he floats a little bit under the radar compared to most of his teammates, Dieng has managed well-rounded averages of 10.5 points (on 53 percent shooting), 7.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.3 blocks, and 1.0 steal in 32.8 minutes per, and he has yet to miss a game during 2016-17.