Dieng scored 21 points (10-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-3 FT) while adding eight rebounds and a steal in 31 minutes during Sunday's 98-87 loss to the Mavericks.

The 21 points were a season high for Dieng, and it was only the third time all year he'd broken the 20-point mark. With Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins carrying the offensive load for the 'Wolves, Dieng's scoring has stagnated from the last two years despite more minutes and more shot attempts, but he's still hit for double digits in seven of eight January games.