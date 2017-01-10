Dieng put up 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-4 FT) and five rebounds across 25 minutes in a 101-92 win over the Mavericks on Monday.

After closing out 2016 with a meager six-point effort in a Dec. 30 win over the Bucks, Dieng has been in double figures in the scoring column in each of the first five games in January. Given his standing as no better than a third or fourth option on offense whenever he's on the floor, Dieng's ceiling as a scorer isn't especially high, but he offers strong supplementary production in the defensive categories. For the third straight season, he's averaging more than one steal and one block.