Timberwolves' Jamal Crawford: Clears waivers Monday

Crawford cleared waivers Monday night and is free to sign a contract, Chris Haynes of ESPN reports.

Crawford is expected to sign a two-year, $8.9 million deal with the Timberwolves now that he has cleared waivers. The club is short of guards to back up Jeff Teague and Jimmy Butler, so Crawford will fill a short-term need in Minnesota.

