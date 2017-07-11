Timberwolves' Jamal Crawford: Clears waivers Monday
Crawford cleared waivers Monday night and is free to sign a contract, Chris Haynes of ESPN reports.
Crawford is expected to sign a two-year, $8.9 million deal with the Timberwolves now that he has cleared waivers. The club is short of guards to back up Jeff Teague and Jimmy Butler, so Crawford will fill a short-term need in Minnesota.
