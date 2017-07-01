Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Agrees to three-year deal with Wolves

Teague and the Timberwolves have agreed to terms on a three-year, $57 million contract, ESPN reports.

After trading Ricky Rubio to Utah, the Wolves zeroed in on Teague as a replacement, and the 29-year-old will have a clear path to the starting role. Last season, Teague averaged 15.3 points and 7.8 assists per game for the Pacers, his first year with the team after spending seven seasons with the Hawks. While Teague isn't the strongest defender, he'll be a solid fit in a starting five that already includes three All-Star-level players in Jimmy Butler, Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins.