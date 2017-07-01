Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Expected to sign with Timberwolves

Teague and the Timberwolves have agreed to terms on a three-year, $55 million contract, Sports Illustrated reports.

The Timberwolves were expected to make a big point guard signing after trading Ricky Rubio to the Jazz for a future first-round pick on Friday. Teague was considered a prime candidate, and will indeed head to Minnesota. With Karl-Anthony Towns, Andrew Wiggins, and the recently acquired Jimmy Butler, Minnesota was looking for a point guard who shoots well, but does not dominate the ball. Rubio was essentially the opposite of that, but Teague fits the mold. The 29-year-old spent his first seven seasons with the Hawks before being traded to the Pacers last season. He averaged 15.3 points, 4.0 rebounds 7.8 assists, 1.2 steals, and 1.1 triples across 32.4 minutes per game with the team. With all the other talent around him, he figures to see his scoring take a bit of a dip, but his assists and triples could see a slight bump.