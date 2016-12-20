Lucas (coach's decision) was inactive during the Timberwolves' 115-108 win over the Suns.

Aside from Ricky Rubio missing five games in November with a hyperextended elbow, the Timberwolves have endured no major injuries this season, which has made Lucas a regular fixture on the inactive list. Even when he suits up, Lucas typically finds himself third or fourth on the depth chart at point guard, keeping him safely outside coach Tom Thibodeau's rigid rotation. Don't expect Lucas to make more than a handful of appearances over the rest of the season.