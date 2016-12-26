Timberwolves' Jordan Hill: Gets first significant playing time of season

Hill scored four points with six rebounds in a season-high 19 minutes in Sunday's loss to Oklahoma City. "I just wanted to get a look at him," head coach Tom Thibodeau told the MInneapolis Star Tribune. "He played very well in the first half for his first time out. His offense and his rebounding is something I wanted to see and he's got experience against these guys, too."

Hill played more minutes Sunday than the combined minutes he had played all season. Perhaps this will begin to get him regular playing time off the bench, but Thibodeau has given few minutes to his reserves.